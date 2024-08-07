KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $1,702,815.87 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
KLAC stock opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $807.14 and a 200-day moving average of $725.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
