KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $1,702,815.87 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $807.14 and a 200-day moving average of $725.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KLA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.