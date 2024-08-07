Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

