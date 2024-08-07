Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 45,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNXGet Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

