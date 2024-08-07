Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 45,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

