Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$80.27 million.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$57,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $437,533. Company insiders own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

