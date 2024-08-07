Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.250-1.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.25-$1.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KSS opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

