Kopin (KOPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

