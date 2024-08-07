Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

