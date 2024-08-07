Kristen M. Oelschlager Sells 12,989 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of CSTL opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

