Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $178.61 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

