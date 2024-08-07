Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

KYMR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

