LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to “Strong-Buy”

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.