Laizer Kornwasser Sells 10,879 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.4 %
TDOC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.