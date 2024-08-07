Laizer Kornwasser Sells 10,879 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.4 %

TDOC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

