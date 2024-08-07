Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director George F. Knight III Acquires 75 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) Director George F. Knight III purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,488.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,012.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.9 %
LANC opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.37.
Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.
LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
