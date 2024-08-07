Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSEA. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSEA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

