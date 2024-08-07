Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.01. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

