Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.11

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 12351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

