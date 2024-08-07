Lawrence A. Cunningham Purchases 20 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Markel Group Stock Down 0.2 %
MKL opened at $1,508.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,531.03.
Institutional Trading of Markel Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on MKL
About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Markel Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.