Lawrence A. Cunningham Purchases 20 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MKL opened at $1,508.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,531.03.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

