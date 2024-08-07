LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Carol Mary Kane Buys 15,700 Shares

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($25,882.43).

LBG Media Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LBG stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. LBG Media plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

About LBG Media

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

