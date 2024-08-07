LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires $13,400.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Bedinghaus bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LCNB Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCNB Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in LCNB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

