Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.50

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 42.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 116,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

