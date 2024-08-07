Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.86

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.00. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,525 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

