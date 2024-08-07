Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 5,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
