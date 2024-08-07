Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,244.97% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LICY opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LICY

Insider Activity at Li-Cycle

In other Li-Cycle news, Director Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.