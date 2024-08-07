Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.690-0.780 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LCUT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

