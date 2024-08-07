LifeWorks (TSE:LWRK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.46 and last traded at C$32.27. 764,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 224,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.22.

LifeWorks Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

Featured Articles

