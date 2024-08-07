Linamar (LNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Linamar to post earnings of C$2.70 per share for the quarter.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
Linamar Stock Performance
TSE LNR opened at C$61.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$56.78 and a 52-week high of C$77.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
