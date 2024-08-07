Linamar (LNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Linamar to post earnings of C$2.70 per share for the quarter.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

TSE LNR opened at C$61.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$56.78 and a 52-week high of C$77.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

