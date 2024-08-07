Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) PT Raised to $480.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $445.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

