Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

