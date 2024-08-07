Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

