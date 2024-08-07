Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently:

8/5/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

7/31/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $465.00.

7/30/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $480.00 to $505.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

7/25/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $540.00 to $565.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $511.00 to $538.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $487.00 to $540.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $480.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $541.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

