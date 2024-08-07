Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logan Energy

Logan Energy Price Performance

About Logan Energy

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

(Get Free Report

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.