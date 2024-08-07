Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

