Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT Raised to $45.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of LBPH opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

