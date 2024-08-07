Loop Capital Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.