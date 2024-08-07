Lorenzo J. Fertitta Buys 33,000 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

