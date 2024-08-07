Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading Up 8.8%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 230,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 323,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

