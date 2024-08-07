LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

LPL Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $19.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.