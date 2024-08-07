Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.25. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

