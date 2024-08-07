Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

