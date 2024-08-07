Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.