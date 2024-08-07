Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $3.15 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.94.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

