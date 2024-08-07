Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
