Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumentum stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

