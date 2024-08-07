Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 81,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.