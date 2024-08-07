Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.45.

LUN opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

