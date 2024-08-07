LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares changing hands.

LXB Retail Properties Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

LXB Retail Properties Company Profile

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

Featured Stories

