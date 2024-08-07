Lyft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 128,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 146% compared to the average daily volume of 52,365 call options.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.06.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 28,545.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52,311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lyft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 27.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
