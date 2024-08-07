LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Hold at Evercore ISI

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $197,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,854,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.