LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

