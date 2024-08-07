Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.83 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

