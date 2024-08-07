MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.17.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.77 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.53.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

